Bobby Brown Demands Justice After Losing Son to "Out of Control" Opioid Crisis

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward are seeking justice for their late son, Bobby Brown Jr.
One day after the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed Bobby Jr. died from an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, his parents have spoken out to demand that those who allegedly supplied him with the dangerous opioid are held responsible.
The New Edition singer told E! News in a March 23 statement, "My family continues to mourn my son's death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim."
Describing the opioid crisis as "out of control," Bobby concluded, "Those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes."
According to Bobby Jr.'s autopsy report obtained by E! News, his girlfriend told authorities that he had consumed tequila, cocaine and Percocet in the hours before his death. Bobby and Kim's attorney, Christopher Brown, said they believe the aspiring musician took fentanyl "without his knowledge."
The report states that 21 ng/mL (nanograms per milliliter) of fentanyl was present in his heart blood.
And despite officials indicating in the autopsy report that Bobby Jr. had a "medical history of alcohol, cigarette and marijuana use," his mom said he "was not into drugs."
Instead, Kim told E! News, "Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable."
Additionally, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office told E! News the case is under review. No charges have been filed.
Bobby Jr. was just 28 years old when he died on Nov. 18, 2020. He is the second of the R&B singer's seven children to pass away, following the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, whose mother was the late Whitney Houston.
