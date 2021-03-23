Michelle Obama Dishes on Husband Barack's Cooking Skills

Barack Obama knows his way around a kitchen!

On Tuesday, March 23's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Michelle Obama dished on her husband's cooking skills while promoting her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi. According to the former First Lady, the 44th President of the United States had three specialties when they first got married.

"He came cooking," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "But he had like, sort of, his three recipes."

As the healthy eating advocate continued, she revealed that Mr. Obama made "a mean chili," "a good stir fry" and "great omelets."

"So, he had kind of his…wheelhouse," she noted. "He stayed in that lane, but he could cook."

As for daughters Sasha and Malia Obama? Michelle said they were "curious about cooking" when they were growing up.

"We had a period, when we were really switching from food that you get in a box, we were really trying to make sure that our kids were eating fresh foods," she recalled. "So, we cleared out the refrigerator and the one thing the kids wanted to keep was the boxed macaroni and cheese."