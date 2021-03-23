Why Andy Cohen Will Never Do a Reality Show About His Life

Andy Cohen is part of reality TV history.

So it's no surprise he's hosting E!'s new series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, premiering this Thursday night.

So would Cohen, the man behind The Real Housewives, ever do a reality show about his own busy and fascinating life? His answer is actually pretty surprising.

"No! I would be horrible because I wouldn't trust the producers and I would be editing myself," the Bravolebrity told E! News exclusive ahead of the For Real premiere. "It would just not go well."

Cohen added, "I think I would be editing myself. I like to have final cut like Kris Jenner. I like to have final cut."

Cohen is also teasing all the exclusive interviews to come when For Real premieres in just two days. He'll sit down with TV icons like the Kardashians, the original cast of The Real World, many Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation's Jason and Molly Mesnick and many more.