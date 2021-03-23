Prince Harry's New Job Outside of the Royal Family Could Make Your Life a Whole Lot Better

Prince Harry is adding to his resume once again!
E! News can confirm the Duke of Sussex is set to become the chief impact officer of coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.
According to BetterUp's co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux, Prince Harry will expand on the work he's been doing for years as he educates the community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide.
As for why Prince Harry wanted to be part of the Silicon Valley startup, the California resident continued to express the importance of mental health.
"I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us," he shared in a blog posted on Tuesday, March 23. "As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It's a state of mind.' We all have it in us."
Prince Harry continued, "Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance. What I've learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose."
The proud father to Archie Harrison also revealed that he has worked with a BetterUp coach in the past. His positive experience pushed him to take on a larger role with the company.
"I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective," Prince Harry shared. "And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching."
In his new role, Prince Harry will focus on four key areas including driving advocacy and awareness and expanding BetterUp's global community.
"Self-optimization is not about fixing something that's broken. It's about becoming the best version of ourselves, with whatever life throws at us—someone who is ready for the next challenge and can meet setbacks with courage, confidence, and self-awareness," Prince Harry shared. "This is what BetterUp is making possible, and I look forward to being on this journey with you."
In addition to his work with BetterUp, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle previously inked deals with Netflix and Spotify. And last summer, E! News confirmed that the couple signed with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The pair will engage in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health.