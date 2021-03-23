Brooklyn Beckham Trolls Mom Victoria in Hilarious Spice Girls Face Swap

Weitere : See Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Topless Photo

Brooklyn Beckham proved he's just as posh as his mom Victoria Beckham.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham became an honorary Spice Girls thanks to a face swap app that allowed him to appear as each member of the nostalgic girl group—Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice—and dance to their song, "Say You'll Be There."

Of course, one of the iconic members was his mom, aka Posh Spice. He captioned the video "oh gosh" and tagged Victoria alongside a laughing gif.

Even though Brooklyn—and his siblings Romeo James, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 9— probably have a front row seat to all the best Spice Girl callbacks, they're not the only celebs who love the group.

Kim Kardashian had her own throwback moment on March 9 when she shared a high school snapshot with herself alongside a few girlfriends, all dressed as a member of the Spice Girls.