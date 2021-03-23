Untangling Jessica Simpson's Star-Studded Dating History

Throughout her career, Jessica Simpson has made headlines—with the focus often on her dating life.
Now, in her memoir Open Book, which has new entries coming in the paperback version, she's pulling back the curtain and revealing what really happened behind-the-scenes of her personal life. Yes, the superstar goes there and holds nothing back while discussing her relationships with Nick Lachey, John Mayer and more.
But all the ups and downs and failed romances were seemingly worth it, as they ultimately led her to husband Eric Johnson, who she met in May 2010 and married in July 2014. "My Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," the mom of three wrote on their anniversary last summer. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."
Let's look back on her journey to happily ever after...
