See the Stars of Heartbreakers, Then & Now

Heartbreakers, they got the best of men.

Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt teamed up for the ultimate con in Heartbreakers. The rom-com, which was released in 2001, found the two stars playing mother-daughter duo Max and Page Conners who decide to work one last job together in order to pay off the IRS. But trouble arises when Page (Hewitt) begins to fall for her mark. Don't you just hate it when that happens?

Directed by David Murkin, the movie co-starred Jason Lee, Gene Hackman and Ray Liotta, as well as Anne Bancroft, with Heartbreakers serving as The Graduate star's last onscreen appearance before her death in June 2005.

While it grossed just over $57 million, Heartbreakers is an underrated gem, filled with laughs, genuinely amusing cons and truly stacked roster of talent, including Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and the late Carrie Fisher in supporting roles.