Here’s Proof You’ve Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian’s Name Wrong

Think you know everything about the Kardashians?

During the Monday, March 22 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen definitely proved you wrong as he revealed the proper way to pronounce Khloé Kardashian's name.

"It's Klo-ay. Khloé is the name," he explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "There is a little accent over the name. And so, I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé's house. I walked in, I go, ‘Khloé?' and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?' And Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced.'"

The Watch What Happens Live host said it was "wild" and "a trip going to the Kardashians' house" to interview them for his upcoming show on the history of reality television.

"You got to through all these gates. I had to get a COVID test before I got there. And I said, ‘Oh you wanna give me the results of the COVID test?' They go, ‘Go to Khloé 's and if the second gate opens, you're negative. And the gate open and I was like, ‘Alright, I don't have COVID. I'm good.'"