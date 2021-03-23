Tom Parker Shares a Message About Saving His Life Amid Brain Tumor Battle

Tom Parker is sharing an update on his health with his fans.
On Monday, March 22, The Wanted member took to social media to let fans know he's still fighting for his life amid his cancer diagnosis.
Alongside a photo of an IV in his arm, the English singer captioned, "Another day of saving my life."
As fans may recall, Tom, who welcomed baby boy Bodhi Thomas Parker with wife Kelsey Hardwick in November 2020, revealed back in October that he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
In an interview with OK! Magazine, he described the moment his doctors shared the devastating news, which he called the "worst-case scenario."
"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," he explained. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."
Following his New Year's Eve update, where Tom shared that's he's not 100 percent yet, but "getting there day by day," the musician shared a positive update on Jan. 7.
"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his wife Kelsey and Bodhi. "I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard! I can't thank our wonderful NHS enough. You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line."
The caption continued, "To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day. Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."
He ended the post on a positive note, writing, "This journey is a rollercoaster that's for sure. Today is a f--king good day."