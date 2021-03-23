Katy & OrlandoRoyal Family KardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Blake Shelton Jokes That This Got Adam Levine "Fired" From The Voice

In an effort to land a contestant during The Voice's March 22 episode, Blake Shelton tried to claim Adam Levine was "fired" from the series for this surprising reason.

Blake Shelton is bringing back all the memories of everything he's been through with Adam Levine.

During The Voice's Monday, March 22 episode, Blake and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson both turned their chairs for 21-year-old contestant Keegan Ferrell, who performed a stirring rendition of Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved." 

After the song, Blake attempted to get the contestant on his good side by playing up his friendship with the Maroon 5 frontman, not to mention playing up an invented feud between Kelly and Adam. 

"First of all, I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote and sang that song, and I want you to look, for just a second, at this coaching panel," Blake said, referring to himself, Kelly, Nick Jonas and John Legend. "Take note at who's missing, and who's in that chair. Now I'm not saying that Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but ... he's gone, and she's sitting there, OK?

Despite Kelly's protestations, Blake kept up with the strategy, and he even somehow managed to get the other coaches to lend a hand. "She has a talk show on the network," John chimed in.

This led Blake to reply, "That's right. This network stands for Nothing But Clarkson, OK? NBC." He continued, "If Maroon 5 inspires you, I don't know that I would choose a coach that is their arch nemesis."

At this, Kelly fired back with, "Oh, my god, we toured together!" This led Blake to quip, "And then you got him fired."

Fans of The Voice were indeed stunned when it was announced in 2017 that Adam would not be returning after 16 seasons as coach. He was said to have decided to exit the popular series of his own accord. 

At the time, Blake tweeted he was "having a hard time wrapping my head around" the knowledge that his longtime sparring partner was exiting. During last month's Super Bowl, Blake and fiancée Gwen Stefani appeared in a T-Mobile ad suggesting that Adam had set them up

Watch the clip in the video above to find out whether Blake's tactics worked in securing Keegan on his team.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

