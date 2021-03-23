Katy Perry Hints at a Possible Taylor Swift Collaboration and We're Ready to Pre-Order

If you ask us, there's a new dark horse candidate for Record of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. In other words, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift should start preparing their acceptance speeches now.
Indeed, American Idol viewers were in for the tease of a lifetime during the Hollywood Week duets episode on Monday, March 22. This came after contestants Camille Lamb and Althea Grace put their differences aside to nail their performance of the Lesley Gore standard "You Don't Own Me."
Earlier in the episode, Camille and Althea were clearly at odds with one another and struggled to get along, with Althea telling the camera, "Both of us feel this weird tension."
Finally, Katy had to step in and offer a pep talk to the pair. "You guys are both on the same team," the 36-year-old "Dark Horse" singer told them. "Don't forget about that."
Ultimately, it all paid off, as Camille and Althea both earned a spot in the next round. Evidently, their success made Katy feel so energized that she started thinking about how this putting-differences-aside mindset could impact her own life.
"Can you imagine, if Taylor and I worked together, what we could do?" Katy asked her fellow judges with a smile. This led Luke Bryan to nod his head silently while seemingly pondering the ramifications of this life-changing thought. We're right there with you, Luke.
As fans likely know all too well, Katy and Taylor were the subject of feud rumors for years, but more recently, they appear to be in a far better place. The two hugged in Taylor's 2019 video for "You Need to Calm Down," with Taylor telling the U.K.'s Capitol Breakfast in June 2019 that they've "really been on good terms for a while."
In May 2020, Katy dismissed rumors of a possible Taylor appearance on her then-forthcoming album Smile, but she didn't rule out an eventual duet.
"No, it's not correct," Katy told Hits Radio Breakfast. "But the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I'm always open."
