Celebrate National Puppy Day With These 16 Pawfect Gifts

Happy National Puppy Day!
Whether you're a dog owner or know someone who adores their pup, it's the perfect time to show your furry ones some extra love today. From yummy treats to subscription boxes to chic clothes and walking essentials, we've rounded up some pretty pawfect gifts for your furry friends. While tummy rubs are always nice, we are sure these gifts will make your pup's tail really wag. And why not gift them something fun, they offer us unconditional love, slobbery kisses and emotional support on a daily basis.
For 16 pup-ular gifts for your furry loved ones, scroll below!
Angel Coat
Noize has an incredible selection of clothes and accessories for pets and their owners! We're particularly obsessed with the Angel Coat, which features a holographic design and a cream faux shearling lining.
Nestpark White Paw Dog Toys
Now your pet won't feel left out when you crack open a White Claw seltzer! These squeaky toys will keep your pups entertained all day.
Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones Chicken & Veggies Flavor Chews Dog Treats
Chewy is the ultimate destination for all things pets! We recommend signing up for their Autoship & Save program so you can save money and get dog food, treats and toys delivered straight to your doorstep. Pro-Tip: Get your furry ones these Rachel Ray dog treats!
InstaPet Books
Time flies when you're having fun with your pup! Make sure to document their growth with a Chatbook's photo book subscription. Just link your pet's Instagram and Chatbooks will automatically create a new photo book for every 60 photos you post. And Chatbooks is offering a free year of the InstaPet Series to select customers who adopted a pet during the past year!
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
This water bottle is a must for thirsty pups on the go! It's leak-proof and will allow your dog to stay hydrated while you're walking, hiking or traveling.
Personalized Dog Tag
Made of copper and stainless steel, you can customize this hand-stamped tag with your pet's name, personal phone number and cute symbols.
Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Hoodie
For all the fashion-forward pups, this Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Hoodie is a must! We are obsessed with Maxbone's incredibly cute selection of pet apparel and accessories.
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer/ Paw Cleaner
Ok this might be more of a gift for dog owners, but it will make your relationship with your furry one better! The Dexas MudBuster will help remove dirt from your pup's paws before they come back in the house. Just add a little water, insert the muddy paw, gently twist, dab the paw dry and repeat.
Diesel Pet-Wolf-Cmf Jacket
If you really want to treat your puppy to something nice, pick them up something from Diesel's new Doggies Collection. We love this dog jacket that features an all-over camouflage pattern and vintage military-inspired graphics.
Custom PopSocket
Take your furry one with you wherever you go thanks to PopSocket! Customize a PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet or Otter + Pop with an image of your pet.
Furbo Dog Camera
Thanks to Furbo, you can keep an eye on your furry friends while you are away. You can even interact with your pets through treat tossing and two-way audio capabilities.
BarkBox Subscription
Send the gift that keeps on giving! Every BarkBox has 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection. This month's theme? The Great Barkini's Magnificent Magic Box.
Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test for Ancestry
Have you ever wondered what your dog's ancestry looks like? Now's your chance with Wisdom Panel's new and improved kit. All you have to do is swab your pup's cheek, send your kit to Wisdom Panel's lab with the provided pre-paid shipping and you'll get results in 2-4 weeks. The comprehensive report will even allow you to learn more about the kinds of medications and procedures that are safe for your canine companion.
Bonne et Filou Dog Treats
These dog macarons are the ultimate treat for your furry friend! The 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives; using human-grade ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, and wheat-free, and sourced from local suppliers.
Harness Walk Kit
Walk your pup in style! Choose from a bunch of fun colors and enjoy the convenient, matching poop bag carrier with plant-based, biodegradable bags.
Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks Dog Treats for Dogs
Treat your dog to these iconic Milk-Bone snacks! With over 20,300+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, these treats have pups barking for more.