Did Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Act Alone? Peacock's New Docu-Series Teases Theory in Sneak Peek

More to the story?

An exclusive clip from Peacock's John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise, which premieres March 25 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, has us asking this very question. The upcoming docu-series takes a closer look at the dark crimes committed by John Wayne Gacy and, in the exclusive footage obtained by E! News, it's questioned whether the whole truth surrounding the serial killings has been revealed.

"I came to Chicago in 1994, I was the news reporter for the morning show," news reporter and anchor Larry Potash notes in a confessional. "I never imagined the twists and turns of a story like this, that were unresolved after all these years."

As he continues, Potash says the Gacy case "is a story that has 50 stories within it and has all these different branches and, surprisingly, sometimes they end up crossing."

And it seems that Potash isn't the only one believing there are unanswered questions surrounding the murders. Journalist Alison True, who is a local of Chicago, highlights her own stance on the case.