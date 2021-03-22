Kylie Jenner Addresses "False Narrative" Over Donation to Makeup Artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is learning the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished.
Over the weekend, the cosmetics mogul caught flack for donating $5,000 to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who is reportedly recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. Despite the monetary pledge to Samuel's medical bills, Kylie—who in 2019 was crowned the world's youngest self-made billionaire—was criticized for also encouraging her social media followers to donate.
On Monday, March 22, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight on the debacle, explaining that her donation actually helped complete the GoFundMe's initial goal of raising $10,000.
"I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills," she wrote. "Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest."
According to Kylie, she first learned of Samuel's accident through her current makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, and felt "compelled" to donate to his GoFundMe.
"They had already raised $6K so I put in $5K to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone felt so compelled to share or donate," she explained.
Since then, nearly $100,000 of the GoFundMe's $120,000 goal has been raised, and Kylie said Samuel's loved ones are grateful for the support.
As she continued, "I don't know how all of this got so twisted but this family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam."
The 23-year-old's message concluded, "Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let's all try to stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope everyone has a beautiful day."
Kylie's philanthropic efforts are well documented. In March 2020, she donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, and two months prior pledged another $1 million to causes benefiting Australia wildfires.