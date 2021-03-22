Why Women Everywhere Love Taraji P. Henson's Haircare Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Taraji P. Henson's company TPH By Taraji is unique because it takes a "scalp first" approach with its hair products. Taking care of your scalp allows you to create the optimal environment for healthy hair, no matter the style. TPH by Taraji has products targeted for curly, coily, straight and wavy hair types. Additionally, everything from the brand is cruelty-free, color safe, and vegan.

