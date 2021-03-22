Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Bernice King Reacts to Justin Bieber's Justice Controversy

Weitere : Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Doesn't Use a Cellphone Anymore

Justin Bieber is facing both good and bad feedback in the wake of his latest album.

On Friday, March 19, the singer released a new body of music titled Justice. The album begins with an audio clip of Martin Luther King Jr. saying, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." A nearly two-minute track titled "MLK Interlude" then follows.

In addition, Justin took to social media and shared how he was giving back with his latest project. "In honor of #Justice, I'm supporting organizations that embody what justice looks like in action. @AntiRecidivism, @AHouse_LA, @ComptonPledge, @Baby2Baby @Eji_org, @LIFTCommunities, @SHG1970, @TheKingCenter #ThisIsAboutHumanity, @UniteThePoor," he wrote on Twitter. "You can help too."

Some listeners, however, expressed confusion when they were trying to figure out the connection between the civil rights leader and other tracks on the album, including a song about Hailey Bieber titled "2 Much."

One Belieber who is not critical of Justin's justice messages is MLK Jr.'s daughter Bernice King.