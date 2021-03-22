Portia de Rossi Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Surgery

Weitere : Portia de Rossi Supports Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Portia de Rossi is on the road to recovery.

Over the weekend, the actress faced a health scare when she was briefly hospitalized at an undisclosed location.

According to a source, Portia is recovering after undergoing surgery on March 19 to deal with appendicitis. The insider added that Portia is now at home and doing well.

Appendicitis is a common condition in which the lining of the appendix is blocked and becomes inflamed. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can cause intense pain that sometimes leads to the surgical removal of the appendix.

According to People, who first broke the news, Ellen DeGeneres was the one who rushed Portia to the hospital and is helping take care of her this week.

Portia's health scare comes just three months after Ellen revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for the coronavirus. On Dec. 10, the talk-show host explained how COVID-19 personally affected her health.