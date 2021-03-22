Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancée Nicola Peltz Pose for Intimate Topless Photo

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are closer than ever.
On Sunday, March 21, the engaged couple took to social media to share an intimate topless bathroom selfie.
In Brooklyn's Instagram Story, he wrapped his arm behind the model while she held a piece of fabric up to her chest, strategically covering her breasts. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham captioned the intimate snapshot, "My safe place x," followed by, "Love you baby."
Fans of the couple are well aware of the pair's selfie game, as they make frequent appearances on each other's social media profiles, and love to gush about one another.
Since their engagement in July 2020—which they announced on Instagram—the lovebirds have been inseparable.
In October 2020, in honor of their one-year anniversary, Brooklyn shared his familial intentions with his wife-to-be.
"Happy 1 year anniversary baby," he captioned alongside a photo of the two in a bubble bath. "I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much."
Nicola shared the same photo and wrote, "i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all. you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday."
Even the Beckham clan is excited for the new chapter of Brooklyn's life. In a December interview with Lorraine, Victoria revealed that she believes her son has found his OTP in Nicola.
"He's so happy, they're both so happy," the Spice Girls alum shared at the time. "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind. She's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman and we could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. So we're very, very happy. We love her."
The designer continued her praise, "He's so happy, it's nice with everything that's going on this year. For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad. So we're very happy and very excited."