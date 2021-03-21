Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Posh Look After Daughter Harper Gives Her a Glam Makeover

Posh vibes!

Victoria Beckham's latest beauty look will make you "wannabe" all glammed up. This isn't an exaggeration either, as the former Spice Girls singer showed off her glitzy yet effortless makeup on Sunday, March 21.

Not only did Victoria get dolled up using only a handful of products from her eponymous beauty brand, but she had the best makeup artist around: her and David Beckham's 9-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

The proud mom took to Instagram to share a video of her and her daughter's fun beauty session, which entailed an adorable step-by-step breakdown from Harper. The little one applied two different eyeshadows on her mom's lids, saying, "So, right now I'm doing some Tea Rose on my mummy. Next, I'm doing some Golden Honey."

"How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose allover & a dab of Honey in the crease," Victoria explained of her look. "Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that's my go-to eye for spring!"