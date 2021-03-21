Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Benjamin Mascolo: 10 Things to Know About Her Fiancé

Bella Thorne is getting married!

On Sunday, March 21, the 23-year-old actress, singer and Disney Channel alum and Benjamin Mascolo, 27, announced on Instagram that they are engaged, with her showing off a stunning pear-shaped halo diamond engagement ring. The two have been together for almost two years.

"Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," Benjamin, who goes by Ben, said in a video he took at what appeared to be an engagement party. Bella replied, "I love you so much," making kiss gestures.

Ben continued, "Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and in America, both."

Benjamin is an Italian singer and actor who recently made his acting debut in a film starring none other than his fiancée. After revealing their engagement on his Instagram Story, he also shared a love letter he gave to Bella, which he wrote on the back of the movie's script.