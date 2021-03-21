Brands Drop David Dobrik Following Misconduct Allegations Originating From Previous Videos

Weitere : David Dobrik Issues Apology for Past "Mistakes" in Content

Brands are cutting ties with YouTube star David Dobrik following misconduct allegations.

On March 16, Business Insider published an interview with a woman—who spoke out on the condition of anonymity—that alleged she met several Vlog Squad members, including David and Dominykas Zeglaitis, in November 2018 when she was 20 years old.

In the interview, the woman claimed David filmed her and Dominykas entering a bedroom, where she and Dominykas had a sexual encounter. However, she explained she was too intoxicated to give consent.

According to Business Insider, a YouTube video, titled, "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!," was uploaded days after the alleged incident occurred. At the woman's request, the video was later deleted.

At this time, Dominykas is no longer associated with the Vlog Squad. E! News reached out to him for comment on March 16 and we have yet to receive a response.

Before David publicly spoke out about the accusations the same day Business Insider's article was published, his attorney told E! News, "David will be addressing his community directly. Anyone who knows him knows he does not condone misconduct in any form. Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted. Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory."