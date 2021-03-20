Royal Family Katharine McpheeKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Inside NBC's Star-Studded Mission to Promote COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

NBC has teamed up with celebrities for an important cause that could save lives. Find out what they're doing to help raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Still skeptical about those COVID-19 vaccines? NBC wants to help quell your concerns with a special star-studded mission that could save lives.

Next month, the network will air the hour-long special Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens, aimed at raising awareness about the coronavirus vaccines, dispelling concerns about them and encouraging people who are hesitant to get vaccinated in order to help end the pandemic that began more than a year ago.

The TV program will feature appearances from comedians, artists and performers, who have not yet been announced, as well as other prominent figures, frontline workers and medical professionals. The special was produced by ATTN.

In February, E! and NBC's parent firm Comcast NBCUniversal launched its Plan Your Vaccine initiative and announced plans for a marketing, advertising and PSA campaign featuring company talent. Names of participating celebs have not been revealed. Meanwhile, on the initiative's website, you can check when you are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in your state, find vaccination sites in your area and read up on the latest vaccine-related news and statistics.

TV Shows That Have Resumed Production Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Over the past year, many celebrities have been among the millions of people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times

(Note: It is unknown if any of the stars who have opened up about their COVID-19 battles are involved in NBC's initiatives.)

Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg

(Note: The Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented by Walgreens special will air on NBC on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.)

On March 8, the actor shared that he, his girlfriend and their baby girl Lyla contracted COVID-19. 

"I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID," he tweeted. "It's been very difficult & quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who've helped me through this."

 

Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

"Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story on March 2. "Very thankful for our Dr's and HUGE thank you to @tuff22 for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!! You guys rock! Thank you for all you do [red heart emoji] My nurses were absolutely phenomenal."

John Shearer/WireImage
Trisha Yearwood

On Feb. 24, Garth Brooks revealed his wife, fellow country music star and Food Network personality Trisha Yearwood, tested positive for COVID-19. Read his message here

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

On Feb. 16, the star shared on her Goop website that she had been diagnosed months ago. "I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she wrote.

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, news broke that The Masked Singer host tested positive for COVD-19. Niecy Nash signed on to guest host the FOX competition series for the duration of Nick's recovery. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Shawn Johnson

"Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," the pregnant Olympic gymnast shared to her Instagram Story on Jan. 31. "my body is just exhausted."

The 29-year-old athlete added, "So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but.... that's pregnancy haha."

Lloyd Bishop/NBCU via Getty Images
Michael Strahan

On Jan. 28, 2021, the Good Morning America anchor's co-hosts confirmed live on TV that Strahan was quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Dave Chappelle

"Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been cancelled, and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds," his rep said in a statement on Jan. 21. "Chappelle has safely conducted socially distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020, and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter."

Instagram
Liv Tyler

On Jan. 15, the actress announced she finally reunited with her children after spending 10 days in isolation following a COVID-19 diagnosis. "I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this," she shared on Instagram. "Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience."

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andy Murray

With just weeks to go until the Australian Open, tennis star Andy Murray tested positive for coronavirus.

Eli Russell Linnetz
Grimes

The singer revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 8. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Alex Morgan

On Jan. 5, the soccer star announced that she and husband Servando Carrasco contracted COVID-19 after traveling to California. 

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," the athlete tweeted. "We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Larry King

The famed television and radio personality was hospitalized during his battle with coronavirus. He died on Jan. 23 at the age of 87. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Chloe Bennet

"On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I'm positive for COVID-19. It's been a rough week to say the least," the actress shared on Instagram on New Year's Eve. "I'm sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f--king do. Covid sucks. It just really sucks."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Dr. Drew Pinsky

"Drew tested positve day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative. #2020 #covid19 #youlive. Drew is home, under survelliance and fever is down," the doctor's wife shared to his Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
D'Andra Simmons

"D'Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," the Real Housewives of Dallas star's publicist said in a statement released to E! News on Dec. 28. "Her oxygen levels were borderline, and she will start remdesivir. At this time, we ask you to respect her and [her] family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

ABC/Matt Petit
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

On Christmas Eve, the Bachelor Nation couple announced they contracted COVID-19

Carrell Augustus
Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend attributed his coronavirus recovery to his healthy lifestyle, writing on Instagram at the time, "I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Charley Pride

After suffering complications from COVID-19, the legendary musician died at the age of 86 on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Carol Sutton

Steel Magnolias and Queen Sugar actress, Carol Sutton died on Thursday, Dec. 10 due to complications from COVID-19, per Variety. She was 76 years old.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Carrie Ann Inaba

The Dancing With the Stars judge and The Talk co-host announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 10.

She told fans in an Instagram video, "I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant. I'm following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place. Even then I caught it. So friendly reminder to stay vigilant, take care of yourself, wear your mask, wash your hands a lot, and just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this. I'm going to take good care of myself, so don't worry about me. Be safe."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen Degeneres

On Dec. 10, the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show revealed she had tested positive. "Fortunately, Im feeling fine right now," she wrote on Instagram. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Kyle Richards

"Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken," the Bravo star shared on Instagram, alongside a family photo. "Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy."

The reality TV personality revealed her daughter Sophia also contracted the virus. "We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again," Kyle wrote. "I can't wait to hug them."

Ian West/PA Wire
Lewis Hamilton

"Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive," the Formula One driver told fans on Dec. 1. "I've immediately gone into self-isolation for ten days. I'm gutted not to be able to race the weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others."

Mike Pont/Getty Images
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On Thanksgiving Day, the former Bachelor revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, saying it was "rough" to be kept from wife Lauren Burnham and daughter Alessi.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Bad Bunny

The 26-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards but had to cancel his presentation after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs," a press release stated, "but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation."

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds

"I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram Stories on Sunday, Nov. 15. 

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Jeremih

"First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life," the star's family said in a statement issued on his behalf to E! News on Saturday, Dec. 5. "I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Ro
Larsa Pippen

The former Real Housewives of Miami star revealed through Instagram on Nov. 13 that she has been battling COVID-19 for a week. "I've never felt pain like this," she told her followers. 

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hugh Grant

On the Nov. 10 episode of The Late Show, the actor revealed he and his wife battled coronavirus early on in the pandemic. "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat," he said. "It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big."

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Stars With Coronavirus

The Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented by Walgreens special will air on NBC on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

