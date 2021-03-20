Royal Family Katharine McpheeKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Why Hailey Bieber Regrets Getting A Gun Tattoo

Hailey Bieber revealed to ELLE about why she wouldn't get a gun tattoo today after getting inked at 18.

von Kaitlin Reilly Mär 20, 2021 18:56Tags
TattoosPromisHailey Bieber
Weitere: Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Muse in New "Anyone" Music Video

Hailey Bieber has body ink regrets. 

In her new interview with ELLE, the model and wife of Justin Bieber opened up about the tattoo she wishes she never got: a small handgun tat on her middle finger. 

"I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool,'" the star explained. "But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Hailey more than 20 tattoos. One ink that she has no regrets about is one that represents her marriage to Justin. The tat, of the letter J alongside a star, is usually hidden by her wedding rings. She told the magazine that the original J wore off, but that she had it redone. 

Unlike her gun tattoo, she has no misgivings about marrying the Biebs when she was just 21, telling ELLE, "I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

foto
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaii Vacation

She added, "We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other."

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Top Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

2

Why Hailey Bieber Regrets Getting A Gun Tattoo

3
EXKLUSIV

Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Birthing Baby Row

Hailey's hubby isn't the only person she honored with finger ink. In 2015, she and bestie Kendall Jenner got matching broken heart tattoos on their middle fingers. 

Top Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

2

Why Hailey Bieber Regrets Getting A Gun Tattoo

3
EXKLUSIV

Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Birthing Baby Row

4

See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer

5

How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Discussing Their Split