Why Hailey Bieber Regrets Getting A Gun Tattoo

Hailey Bieber has body ink regrets.

In her new interview with ELLE, the model and wife of Justin Bieber opened up about the tattoo she wishes she never got: a small handgun tat on her middle finger.

"I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool,'" the star explained. "But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Hailey more than 20 tattoos. One ink that she has no regrets about is one that represents her marriage to Justin. The tat, of the letter J alongside a star, is usually hidden by her wedding rings. She told the magazine that the original J wore off, but that she had it redone.

Unlike her gun tattoo, she has no misgivings about marrying the Biebs when she was just 21, telling ELLE, "I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."