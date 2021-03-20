Everything Matthew McConaughey Has Said About a Texas Governor Run

Weitere : Matthew McConaughey May Be Running as Governor for Texas

Will Texas be "alright, alright, alright" under a certain star's leadership?

Austin resident Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering throwing his hat in the ring of the 2022 Texas governor race. The Dallas Buyers Club star first teased the news earlier this month in a podcast interview with Crime Stoppers of Houston's The Balanced Voice podcast, telling the host Rania Mankarious that it's a "true consideration."

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share," he explained. "What is my role? What is my category in my next chapter of life that I am going into now?"

It's worlds away from what he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last November. "Right now, no. I don't get politics," the 51 year old said at the time. "Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose."

Since then, Matthew has teased more about his potential role in the politics of his home state. On the March 18 episode of The Tonight Show this month, the Oscar winner told Jimmy Fallon that while he's "no further" than in the consideration phase, it would be an "honorable" position to find himself in, should he go that route.