Ashley Tisdale Recalls “Invasive” Comments About Her Appearance Amid Pregnancy

Mom to be Ashley Tisdale knows it's not always easy being comfortable in your skin while pregnant.
"Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me," the High School Musical alum, who is welcoming her first child with her husband, musician and composer Christopher French later this year, shared in a March 19 post on her blog Frenshe. "It's like I don't fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, 'Is that really me?' come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it's the acceptance part that trips me up a little."
The Young & Hungry producer, who also shared new maternity photos on her blog, added that comments from fans on social media made that experience all the more difficult.
"I popped pretty early in pregnancy, and I had people say 'I think you're farther along than you think', 'Are you having twins?'—all very invasive things," the 35-year-old explained. "However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it's doing so much, and it's creating is a beautiful miracle."
She continued, "I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It's letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important."
Ashley announced she was expecting a baby last September. The following month, she shared she and Christopher would be welcoming a girl.
In December, she told E! News exclusively of her pregnancy announcement, "I think maybe the most surprising thing was how excited everybody was. It's always nerve-wracking to share such a vulnerable thing."
The actress also expressed her excitement over helping her little one grow into a strong woman.
"Knowing that it was a girl, I was very excited because I feel like I have a lot to offer her," she said. "I am independent and I feel I've gone through things that I can share with her. And making her a strong, independent woman, that's something I look forward to."