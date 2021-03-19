Luke Evans' Quarantine Transformation Proves Hard Work Pays Off

As if it was even possible, Luke Evans just got even more fit!

The Murder Mystery star has never looked better in a new set of transformation photos he posted to Instagram.

Luke shared the side-by-side shots on Friday, March 19, and let's just say his fitness regimen has really put our quarantine hobbies to shame.

He wrote, "8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 - February 2021." Not bad for 41 years of age, or as he noted, "#nearly42."

His chiseled abs (and big smile) are evidence enough of how successful his workouts have been, but he isn't sharing any more details. "I won't bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge," Luke explained.

According to another snap on the actor's Instagram, he's been training at his home gym in the U.K this month to get in shape.

His routine hasn't precluded him from indulging in a little vino now and again, seeing as he shared a selfie while drinking a glass of red wine in February with the caption, "Salut!"