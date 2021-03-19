Why Fans Think Justin Bieber's New Song "Ghost" Is About His Ex Selena Gomez

Weitere : Justin Bieber Receives Cease and Desist Letter From Dance Duo Justice

Something—or someone—is haunting Justin Bieber.

With the debut of his sixth studio album, Justice, Beliebers are going through the pop star's lyrics with a fine-tooth comb and now one of his new tracks, "Ghost," has their attention. As the title suggests, the tracks seems to be about Bieber's longing for someone who is no longer with him, either romantically, physically or both.

"I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow / I know you cross the bridge that I can't follow," he sings. "Since the love that you left is all that I get / I want you to know that / If I can't be close to you / I'll settle for the ghost of you / I miss you more than life / And if you can't be next to me / Your memory is ecstasy."

With love and former flames on the brain, some fans immediately pointed to Bieber's most famous ex, Selena Gomez. ""Listen I'm not a jelena shipper," one fan tweeted, "and I'm not even one to throw selena into everything involving justin bc at the end of the day they're two separate people living two separate lives...but ghost screams selena like...SCREAMS her

Another echoed, "'I want you to know that if i can't get close to you, i'll settle for the ghost of you.. i miss you more than life and if you can't be next to me your memory is ecstasy' you're telling me justin didn't write ghost about SELENA?!???? plz."