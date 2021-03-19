Karol G and Anuel AA Break Up After 2 Years Together: Report

Karol G and Anuel AA are newly single, Univision reports.
The artists have reportedly broken off their engagement after two years of dating, though neither singer has spoken out about the split.
Karol, 30 and Anuel, 28, first met in person while filming the music video for "Culpables" in 2018. "I told my manager [Frabian Eli], ‘She's going to be my wife, I swear,'" the Puerto Rican rapper recalled to Billboard in 2019. Karol added, "That's exactly what happened."
They went on to collaborate on "Secreto," "China," "Tu No Amas," "Follow" and "Location," which dropped earlier this year with J Balvin.
In April 2019, the couple confirmed they were engaged. Karol gushed to ET, "I am super excited, everything has been so special and we are having the best time."
Then, in January 2020, Anuel teased that their marriage was coming soon by posting a picture of the pair with the caption, "Este año hay boda" ("This year there is a wedding").
Karol has explained that her track "Ay DiOs Mío" tells the story of how the lovers met, as she shared, "The song starts from the moment [Anuel] first wrote me a DM on Instagram and how he sent me DMs in Instagram and WhatsApp, until the day we met and went out. And when we went out, in the middle of dancing, and whether I'd go home with him or not."
The Colombian hitmaker has admitted Anuel's bad boy image was one of the reasons he appealed to her (he was sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2016 after police confiscated three firearms).
Two years ago, she told Billboard of his jail time, "That's probably why I'm in love. I've always been so discreet, and suddenly, the alpha male shows up, and it's so sexy. It makes you feel like you have Superman by your side."
She continued, "We are the power couple... We do everything together, we never tire of each other, and all the time we're super productive."
The pair got each other's real first names tattooed on their hands (they were born Carolina Giraldo Navarro and Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago).
During quarantine, Karol said they had become closer. "Instead of saying ‘We're sick of each other,' we've come closer together," she shared with Billboard in July. "We finished his album, and seeing that process was great. And now we're working on mine. We really don't give much opinions on what the other does because we have very different identities and we don't want to interfere. But we're part of the process."
Karol most recently posed with her man on Instagram for his birthday in November, sharing a photo of him holding her in the air as they kissed. "Que cumplas 70 mil años más y Ojalá todos conmigo," she wrote ("May you turn 70,000 more years and hopefully every one with me").
However, Univision points out that he was not with her to celebrate her 30th birthday in February, but still congratulated her on social media.
As fans know, Karol won the 2020 American Music Award for Favorite Latin Song, as well as two Billboard Latin Music Awards. In 2018, she took home the prize for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards.
Anuel, on the other hand, won for New Artist of the Year at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards and scored a whopping five awards at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.
He joined Ozuna in an interview with Billboard again in January 2021, but didn't mention Karol by name. Anuel reflected on his work, saying, "This is not something we do for the culture; we are the culture. Reggaetón came from the streets. It has been marginalized for years. Trap came from the streets. Anyone from the streets, whether they know us personally or not, is proud of our success. We are a symbol of hope. We come from the lowest rung imaginable. Our goal is to never go back to the life we had. We don't want our children to suffer."
Karol's next album, KG0516, drops on March 25.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.