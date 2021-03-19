iCarly Reboot Will See Freddie as a Stepdad, and We've Never Felt Older

Weitere : "iCarly" Cast: Where Are They Now in 2021?

If you need a moment to process how quickly time flies in light of these newest details about the upcoming iCarly revival, please feel free to enjoy some quiet reflection and come back to this article when you're ready.

Indeed, fans' hearts have been aflutter ever since Nickelodeon announced a reboot for the popular series that signed off in 2012 after six seasons, and the company shared more information about the project during its virtual upfront on Thursday, March 18.

According to Nickelodeon, the revived iCarly will catch up with vlogger Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends as they attempt to balance work, family and romance in their twenties. Production has begun in Los Angeles, and new episodes will start streaming this summer on recently launched platform Paramount+.

The lead cast will include two new members of the ensemble, along with returning stars Miranda (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie). This includes Laci Mosley (Florida Girls) as Harper, Carly's best friend and roommate, along with Jaidyn Triplett (The Affair) playing Millicent, Freddie's wisecracking and social media-astute stepdaughter.