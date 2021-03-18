Quack Attack: Original Mighty Ducks Stars to Appear in New Disney+ Series

Weitere : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

This will give you a reason to quack!

On Thursday, March 18, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers creator Steven Brill, who wrote the original Mighty Ducks franchise, announced that some of the OG stars will be appearing in episode six of the Disney+ series. As Brill told EW, former cast members Elden Henson, Matt Doherty, Vincent LaRusso, Marguerite Moreau, Garette Henson and Justin Wong will all be reprising their roles.

"It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez) has with Fulton (Henson)—they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days," Brill said. "This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story."

We can't say we're entirely surprised to learn this update as Brill previously teased cameos at a virtual TV Critics Association panel in February. "We've always been trying, throughout the whole series, to bring people literally, emotionally and suggestively back into the story," he said at the time. "So, it should be fun."