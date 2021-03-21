QVC's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 11 Spring Must-Haves Under $50 to Buy Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

QVC is kicking off spring with a fabulous sale!

As temperatures begin to rise and the sun starts to shine even later, the shopping network has surprised fans with a free shipping & handling day. That's right, thousands upon thousands of products on-air and online can ship to your house for free. The only catch is you have to order by Sunday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Throughout the pandemic, QVC has seen an increase in customers who want to shop from home. And whether you are looking for delicious food, beauty products or home decor, the network has plenty of items from brands you love to choose from.

Whatever you need this spring, QVC is here to help. Keep scrolling to see what we'd love for the new season.