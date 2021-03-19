Scott Disick Reveals an Ultimatum About Kourtney Kardashian Led to Sofia Richie Split

An unsuccessful ultimatum.

On tonight, March 18's season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed the ultimatum Sofia Richie gave him that ended their relationship for good. (More on that later on…) As E! News readers well know, the Talentless founder and the model called it quits on their three year relationship in May 2020.

Yet, not long after their split, the two were spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together. And, as Scott explained in the new KUWTK episode, the pair decided to reunite after Sofia expressed what she needed out of their relationship.

"She came to me and explained all the things that made her feel insecure in our relationship and why it was so difficult for her to be in it," Scott shared with Khloe Kardashian. "And I feel like she likes being the center of attention…And she goes, ‘In your life, I feel like I'm the last person that gets attention.'"

Upon hearing this, Khloe applauded Sofia for her honesty. Scott continued, "She was super mature about it and said like, ‘I just want to be there for you but, how can we figure things out where I feel comfortable?'"