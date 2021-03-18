Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pack on the PDA After Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing, but it looks like she and Alex Rodriguez are continuing to invest in their relationship.
On March 16, less than a week after breakup rumors spread, the 51-year-old actress and singer was spotted sharing a kiss and warm embrace with the 45-year-old former baseball pro on their balcony in the Dominican Republic.
"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News. "She is already moving forward with him."
J.Lo has been filming her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic, and A-Rod flew in to join her earlier this week. Rodriguez posted pictures of himself taking in the palm trees and ocean view on March 15, writing, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward."
On March 12, reports circulated that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, had split.
The speculation came after rumors of an alleged relationship between Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy sparked. In an interview with Page Six, the Southern Charm star claimed she and the retired athlete have "spoken on the phone" but that they've "never met up." She also told the outlet they've "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."
Meanwhile, a source close to Rodriguez told E! News the New York Yankees alum doesn't know her and has never met her.
On March 13, Rodriguez and Lopez broke their silence on the gossip. "All the reports are inaccurate," they said. "We are working through some things."
Rodriguez also shot down the split speculation after he was spotted by the paparazzi in Miami on March 13. As seen in a video shared by TMZ, Rodriguez was asked if he was single and he said, "I'm not, no."
While a source told E! News the duo hit a rough patch, the insider said there was absolutely no third party involved and that the reports about LeCroy aren't true. The source also said Rodriguez and Lopez were blindsided by a report by Page Six, which first reported the split, and that there was never confirmation from either side. The insider acknowledged the two have ups and downs like any couple.