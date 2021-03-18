Royal Family Katharine McpheeKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Girls' Night With Adrienne Bailon After Celebrating Rob Kardashian's Birthday

After celebrating Rob Kardashian's birthday, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a girls' night in with Rob Kardashian's ex Adrienne Bailon. Get the details on their St. Patrick's Day fun.

von Mike Vulpo Mär 18, 2021 19:12Tags
Kim KardashianGeburtstagKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian-NewsKardashiansSt. Patrick's DayPromisRob Kardashian
The Kardashians are feeling extra lucky this week.

Just one day before kicking off the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous family came together to celebrate Rob Kardashian's birthday.

In several photos posted to social media, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more reunited for an Armenian feast that also included more than a few delicious cakes. The dinner table was decorated with plenty of blue in honor of Rob's favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Happy birthday to my funny boy @robkardashianofficial who is the light of our lives!!!" Kris Jenner shared on Instagram. "You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all." 

As it turns out, the birthday dinner was only the beginning of a fun-filled day. The St. Patrick's Day celebrations continued later in the night as Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attended a girls' night in with a few familiar faces.

Rob's ex Adrienne Bailon, Khadijah Haqq McCray and other close pals enjoyed Pictionary, taboo, heads up and other innocent games before calling it a night.

foto
Celebrity Birthday Bashes

For those who didn't score an invite, you're in luck! We compiled all the best memories from both celebrations. Keep scrolling to find out what you missed.

Instagram
Top of the Morning

Rob Kardashian's birthday, which falls on St. Patrick's Day, started early with a pot of gold and balloons from @BalloonAndPaper

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Nothing like celebrating my brother with @Carouselrestaurant," Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories. "The best Armenian food." 

Instagram
Cakes for Days

Khloe shared just some of the many desserts Rob and his family got to enjoy. And yes, Sugarfina candy was included too. 

Instagram
Go Big Blue

As opening day of baseball approaches, the Kardashians couldn't help but celebrate with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Hansen's Cake.

Instagram
Dessert Time

Kylie Jenner was able to celebrate her big brother's special day. The only question is: did she enjoy a slice of this cake?

Instagram
After Party

Following Rob's birthday celebration, Kourtney Kardashian joined sister Kim Kardashian for a girls' night in filled with food, games and fun. 

Instagram
Crew's All Here

Kim revealed the lucky guests who scored an invite included Rob's ex and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon

Instagram
Tacos Por Favor

Guests were able to enjoy a taco bar and plenty of chips and salsa. Anyone else feeling hungry right about now? 

Instagram
Dessert To Go

A girls' night wouldn't be complete without some tasty treats to go. Guests were able to enjoy Sprinkles Cupcakes and cake from @LittleHouseConfections.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Monday, Apr. 12 at 9:05 p.m., only on E!

