Why Hailey Bieber Wanted to "Hide" in the Beginning of Her Marriage to Justin Bieber

Weitere : Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber go way back.

It was 2009 when the model and the singer first met in the lobby of the Today show. And in the years to follow, they formed a friendship and briefly dated in 2016. They then rekindled their romance in 2018, tying the knot at a New York courthouse later that year.

As Hailey told Elle for its April 2021 cover story, Justin was "at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I'm done with girls, and I'm done with fooling around, and I'm done with partying.'"

"We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic," she explained. "But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other."