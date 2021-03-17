Kendall and Kylie Jenner Got Drunk Doing Their Makeup—And, Yes! There Were Tears

Weitere : Watch Kylie Jenner Expertly Do Kendall's Makeup

Ready, set, glam!

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner just flaunted their makeup skills and spilled some tea-quila along the way. In a new YouTube video on the 23-year-old star's channel, the sister duo filmed a "drunk get ready with me."

And like true Kardashian-Jenners, Kendall and Kylie's video was entertainment gold. Before getting dolled up, they both took several shots of tequila from the 25-year-old model's new liquor brand, 818.

"Are we really doing this?" the Kylie Cosmetics founder excitedly yells, later telling her sister, "I think we should take two shots for good luck before we go in there. Cheers! Thank you for coming."

Drinks aside, Kylie explained she wanted for her and Kendall to show "a day-to-night look" since they both already had makeup on. While Kylie decided to rock her signature glam, Kendall admitted she was going to get out of her comfort zone for this video.

"I feel like I could try and do a wing," she told her younger sister. "I'm just really courageous right now because I have my liquid courage."