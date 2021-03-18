Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Finally Here: A Bold New Ending, a Death and That Big Cameo

Weitere : Henry Cavill Talks Superman's Return in "Justice League"

The #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement finally got their justice.

After four years of anticipation, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, with the filmmaker's four-hour director's cut dropping on HBO Max. And the long-awaited and much-discussed version of the DC movie has almost as much mythology behind it as the characters within it.

After helming 2013's Man of Steel and 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder began production on Justice League, which focused on the team up of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

But the director left the project in May 2017 after 20-year-old daughter, Autumn Snyder, died by suicide earlier that year. Warner Bros. then announced Joss Whedon, the writer-director responsible for assembling Marvel's The Avengers, would be brought in to finish the job.

Instead, he overhauled it, reshooting almost 75 percent of the movie. Released on November 17, 2017, it was deemed a failure—commercially, critically, and, most importantly, by the fans. (Even worse: Fisher would later accuse Whedon would later be accused by Fisher of employing "abusive" behavior that allegedly took place during reshoots. Following an investigation, Warner Bros. announced late last year that they would be taking "remedial action.")

And you don't want to piss off the comic book fans.

That same fanbase banded together post-release, taking to social media to demand the studio give them what they really wanted: Snyder's original cut of the movie. Four years later, they finally got it.