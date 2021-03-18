KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Elemis, bareMinerals, Urban Decay & More

Save on these best-selling beauty brands today only!

von Marenah Dobin Mär 18, 2021 11:00Tags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
Ecomm: Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Elemis, Bare Minerals, Urban DecayE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Urban Decay, Lancôme, bareMinerals, Perricone MD and Elemis. Hurry up before these discounts disappear.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

lesen
10 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

bareMinerals Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer

The Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer from bareMinerals is not just a bronzer. It's a year-round complexion booster that brings a healthy-looking glow to all skin tones. It can also be used as a blush, cheek contour, and eyeshadow. If you're not convinced you need this product, check out the 2739 5-star reviews.

$23
$12
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face

Use Perricone MD's Cold Plasma+ Face morning and night to minimize wrinkles, correct uneven texture, and restore elasticity to your skin.

$149
$75
Ulta

Top Stories

1

Allison Janney Reveals the Real Reason Mom Is Ending

2

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Empire

3

Morgan Stewart Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Row's Face

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Firm, smooth, and hydrate your skin with Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

$89
$45
Ulta

Urban Decay

Get that look of microbladed eyebrows with Urban Decay Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain. It's a brow shaper, brow pencil, and brow tint in one product that's available in nine different shades.

$26
$13
Ulta

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer

Create a matte, satin-soft base for a long-lasting makeup look with Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer. It refines skin texture and visibly reduces fine lines and imperfections.

$42
$21
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye

Target crow's feet, puffiness and dark circles around the eye area with Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye.

$110
$55
Ulta

bareMinerals Faux Tan All Over Face Color Bronzer

Use bareMinerals Faux Tan All Over Face Color Bronzer to get a natural-looking tan without the sun damage. It's made from a 100% pure blend of natural minerals and it keeps your skin clear from preservatives, oils, emulsifiers, and fragrance.

$23
$12
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy

Apply Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy to your hands morning and night to moisturize, tighten and brighten the skin in addition to decreasing the appearance of dark spots and veins.

$29
$15
Ulta

bareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer

The brand bareMinerals is best known for its loose powder bronzers and foundation, but if you're more of a pressed powder girl, Endless Summer Bronzer is the bronzer for you. It's available in the shades Warmth and Faux Tan.

$29
$15
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Power Trio

Get the most for your money with the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Power Trio, which includes wrinkle-fighting products for the face, eye area, chest, and neck. The set is valued at $272 and it's normally priced at $159. Today, only you can get it for just $80.

$159
$80
Ulta

bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighter

Achieve a luminous, dew-kissed glow with one of the four bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighters.

$29
$15
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Power Duo

Target wrinkles around your eye and the rest of your face with the Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Power Duo. The set includes Cold Plasma+ Face and
Cold Plasma+ Eye. It's valued at $130, but you can get it for $43 today only.

$85
$43
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Skincare isn't solely about your face. Firm and moisturize your neck and chest with this Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ product. It also contains SPF 25 for sun protection.

$89
$45
Ulta

Check out these 14 best-selling masks for every skincare concern. 

Top Stories

1

Allison Janney Reveals the Real Reason Mom Is Ending

2

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Empire

3

Morgan Stewart Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Row's Face

4

Billie Eilish Debuts Jaw-Dropping Blonde Hair Transformation

5

Billie Eilish Just Confirmed She Hid Her Blonde Hair With a Wig