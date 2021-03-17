See Meghan Markle and More Stars Who Dazzled in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick's Day

Weitere : 2021 GRAMMYs Fashion Round-Up: Megan, Dua, Doja & More

Green with envy! Believe it or not, St. Patrick's Day is officially here.

While many venues and events have canceled festive plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with some fun, festive and flirty fashion.

Luckily—see what we did there?—many of our favorite celebrities have been dazzling in green over the last few years. From Meghan Markle turning heads in an emerald caped-gown during her and Prince Harry's royal farewell tour to Rihanna slipping into a glimmering mint-green design at the Sept. 2019 Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. Plus, who could forget Zendaya's show-stopping ensemble at the 2019 Emmys?

More recently, we've seen Lizzo stun in seafoam green at the Grammys and Cynthia Erivo light up the Golden Globes in an electrifying shade.

With that in mind, it's safe to say there hasn't been a shortage of St. Patrick's Day style inspo.