See Meghan Markle and More Stars Who Dazzled in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick's Day

From Meghan Markle and Rihanna to Taylor Swift, take a look at all the celebs who rocked the vibrant shades of green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Mär 17, 2021
Green with envy! Believe it or not, St. Patrick's Day is officially here.

While many venues and events have canceled festive plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with some fun, festive and flirty fashion.

Luckily—see what we did there?—many of our favorite celebrities have been dazzling in green over the last few years. From Meghan Markle turning heads in an emerald caped-gown during her and Prince Harry's royal farewell tour to Rihanna slipping into a glimmering mint-green design at the Sept. 2019 Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. Plus, who could forget Zendaya's show-stopping ensemble at the 2019 Emmys?

More recently, we've seen Lizzo stun in seafoam green at the Grammys and Cynthia Erivo light up the Golden Globes in an electrifying shade.

With that in mind, it's safe to say there hasn't been a shortage of St. Patrick's Day style inspo.

Stars Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2019

To see which celebrities have stunned in the vibrant (and lucky!) color, keep scrolling. If anything, it just might motivate you to wear green for more than one occasion.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo

2021 Grammy Awards

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

2021 Golden Globe Awards

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kristen Wiig

2021 Golden Globe Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

2021 Grammy Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zendaya

2019 Emmys

Beyonce.com
Beyoncé

2020 Super Bowl

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taylor Swift

2019 American Music Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images
Mandy Moore

2020 Artist Showcase

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna

2019 New York Fashion Week: Savage X Fenty Show

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
January Jones

2020 Vanity Fair x Lancôme Women in Hollywood

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cynthia Erivo

2020 NAACP Image Awards

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton

2020 Ireland Royal Tour

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Billy Porter

2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver

2020 Oscars

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle

2020 Royal Farewell Tour

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Alyson Stoner

Christian Cowan X The Powerpuff Girls Runway Show

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Erin O'Connor

Hurt, Burn, Ruin and More art exhibit opening

Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

2020 Golden Globe Awards

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Kelley Flanagan

Seagram's Escapes Tropical Rose Launch Party

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Maluma

2019 Met Gala After-Party

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
AJ Michalka

2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Normani

2019 Billboard Women in Music

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card Portfolio
Lupita Nyong'o
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning

2020 SAG Awards

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale

2020 Critic's Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lil Nas X

2019 American Music Awards

Shutterstock
Jodie Comer

2020 Golden Globe Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish

2020 Grammys

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Angela Bassett

2020 NAACP Image Awards

