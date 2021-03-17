Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Flirty Exchange in St. Patrick's Day Video

Weitere : Meghan Markle's Email to Palace About Kate Middleton Revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still very much smitten with each other.

On Wednesday, March 17, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to Twitter to share a few kind words in honor of St. Patrick's Day. In a video, which also included a message from President Joe Biden, William said a phrase in Irish while Kate followed up in English, "We're delighted to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick's Day."

The couple then shared a cute moment as William teased, "How come you got that easy bit?" After making his wife laugh, William continued, "We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic."

Kate added, "The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength in the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland."

William noted that while the holiday won't be the same this year, they "hope you can celebrate safely in any case."