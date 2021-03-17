Michelle Obama Responds to Jimmy Kimmel's "Sick" Question About Her Sex Life With Barack

Jimmy Kimmel isn't letting go of one particular talking point regarding Michelle and Barack Obama's sex life.

The former first lady visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, March 16 to promote her Netflix series Waffles + Mochi. While she was there, the host reminded her about a question he had asked her several years ago during a stop on her book tour in Tacoma, Wash.

"I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband's order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate," Jimmy said about the al-Qaeda leader's death in May 2011.

After chuckling, Michelle replied, "You know, I have to tell your audience that for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major, historical event in a way that no one else—no one, in the history of all the conversations I've had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel. So I turn that back on you."