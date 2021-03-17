See Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Interrupt Her Topless Thirst Trap

Chrissy Teigen is not like a regular mom—she's a cool mom.
Hot off her racy Grammys look, Chrissy is bearing all in a new topless pic.
The Cravings author shared the candid photo on Instagram on Tuesday, March 16. And though there was a lot to see, all eyes were focused on her 2-year-old son, Miles, who adorably crashed her thirst trap.
As Chrissy wrote, "please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," as she appeared in black platform heels, bold jewelry and a black midriff shaper—without a bra, a pair of pants or any other clothing for that matter.
The flawless mother of two peered down at Miles, who poked his head out between her legs. Naturally, her son kept it a bit more casual in mini grey sweatpants and a Cars-themed Lightning McQueen long sleeve.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, definitely loved it, writing, "Miles! The legend."
It's the second sexy lewk Chrissy has served this week, after she completely upstaged her husband, John Legend, during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The 35 year old came to play in a AADNEVIK layered sequin and velvet gown, which featured leather detailing on her corset-style top, for the award show on Sunday, March 14.
John, meanwhile, took after Hugh Hefner by donning a Versace robe to watch the ceremony. His album, Bigger Love, was honored for Best R&B Album of the year.
"So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album," he captioned a post after his win. "Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic."
But nothing gets by Chrissy, and she immediately noticed he left one very special person off his list of thank yous: her. "this motherf--ker," she tweeted. "helloooo?? caption!!!!"
The former model certainly showed him what he's missing with her stunning cabaret-meets-flapper-girl ensemble.
John later made it up to her, posting a video of himself mincing garlic (true story) as his way of toasting to his win. "How we're celebrating our Grammy over here!" he wrote. "I love you, @chrissyteigen! Thank you for inspiring me every single day. And thanks for the outstanding cacio e pepe I was mincing garlic for!"
