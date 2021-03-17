Tiger Woods Says He's Focused on "Getting Stronger Every Day" 3 Weeks After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is updating his fans as he continues to recuperate following his Feb. 23 car crash.
In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, March 16, the 45-year-old golfer shared that he is now back home in Florida after the collision in Southern California three weeks ago.
"Happy to report that I am back and continuing my recovery," Tiger wrote. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."
He continued, "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."
Tiger's crash took place shortly after 7 a.m. on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, a coastal city located in Los Angeles County. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Tiger, who was solo in his 2021 Genesis Tiger, was likely driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" while going down a hill. Per police, the vehicle underwent "several rollovers" before ending up in some brush near the road.
Los Angeles authorities are still investigating the incident, although it is not believed that alcohol was a factor. Tiger is not expected to face criminal charges.
The star underwent multiple surgical procedures due to injuries to his lower right leg and ankle. His team announced on Feb. 26 that these procedures had been successful.
On Feb. 28, the athlete took to Twitter for his first public statement since the accident and thanked fans and fellow pro golfers for showing support at a recent tournament.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," he wrote. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."