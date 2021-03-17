Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Get Married Amid Pregnancy

Weitere : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

Mom and dad are now Mr. and Mrs.!

Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have tied the knot in their #arroyalwedding, a source close to the couple confirms to E! News.

The expectant parents had a small wedding ceremony in Orange Lake, Florida, on Tuesday, March 16, after about four years together.

On Tuesday morning, Victor posted a pic of them sharing a kiss and captioned it, "I can't believe the day is finally here Nic and I will finally be MARRIED!! + baby in the oven."

In January 2021, Nicole announced she was pregnant with their first child, writing on Instagram, "Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick. We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful."

Nicole, 28, and Victor, 29, met while competing against each other on the reality show in 2016, before getting engaged on set in 2018. The couple competed on The Amazing Race the next year.