See Lindsay Hubbard End Her Relationship With Boyfriend Stephen in New Summer House Preview

Officially over.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday, March 18's all-new Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard comes to a decision about her relationship with Stephen (AKA Stravy). As fans of the show will recall, Lindsay and Stephen broke up after a disastrous dinner date on Lindsay's birthday.

After departing from the summer house, Stephen made attempts to win Lindsay back. Yet, as the new footage reveals, it was to no avail.

"What's going on?" Stephen asks Lindsay over the phone.

"Well, I just haven't talked to you in a while," the PR expert responds before adding, "so, I figured I'd give you a call."

As the awkward chat continues, Stephen reveals he hasn't reached out to Lindsay in order to give her "some time." Unfortunately, the space hasn't done wonders for their relationship.

"I mean, I've had a lot of time to think and I feel like, you know, every single day I go back and forth with what I want and how I want to handle this and what I want to do and what's best for the both of us," she shares. "I think I'm at a point in time where I feel like we just go our separate ways."