10 Amazing & Affordable Amazon Swimsuits

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Catch some rays in style!
With the warmer months around the corner, it's time to bring out your swimsuits! Whether you're ready to retire your favorite swimwear or simply want some fun new suits for your Instagram pictures, we've found 10 must-have swimsuits that won't break your bank. Plus, they're all super cute!
See below for all the amazing and affordable swimsuits on Amazon that you need for pool and beach days.
Hilor Women's One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit
With over 4,200 5-Star reviews on Amazon, this suit is a must! Not only is it flattering, it comes in over 30 colors.
Blooming Jelly Womens High-Waisted Bikini Set
This adorable bikini set comes in 22 colors and prints! Plus, the high-waist fit will accentuate your curves in all the right places.
Cupshe Women's One Shoulder Cutout Bathing Suit
Available in sizes 0-20, this cute bathing suit offers a fun cutout design that is all the rage right now.
Women's Bikini Swimsuits Ruffle Floral Two-Piece Bathing Suit
We love the darling print and ruffle details on this two-piece set! It's perfect for elevating your pool and beach look, especially when paired with a cute pair of slides and a hat.
CHYRII Women Sexy Zipper One-Piece Swimsuit
With a v-neck and low back construction, this printed suit will guarantee lots of fire emojis on your Instagram post! Plus, it comes in the cutest colors and prints.
Tempt Me Women's Ruffle Off The Shoulder Swimsuit
This swimsuit will become your go-to suit for the warmer days ahead! And it offers an ample amount of coverage.
CHYRII Women's Glitter High-Waisted Criss Cross Twisted Bikini Set
We're obsessed with the shimmery fabric of this bikini! Available in sizes 0-12, the suit also features adjustable spaghetti straps and removable paddings.
Zaful Women's Tie-Dye Cinched String Triangle Bikini Set
Tie-dye is here to stay! This bubblegum pink bikini will help you soak up some rays in style.
Cupshe Women's V-Neck Ruffled Lace Up Monokini
This flattering suit features a flirty v-neck ruffled neckline and lace-up back so you can make it tighter or looser.
