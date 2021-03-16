What Went So Wrong With The Bachelor and What Needs to Change

When we turn on an episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, literally all we want is to have a good time.

Isn't that why we watch anything? We want to have fun. We want to be entertained. We want to distract ourselves from real life. We want to watch people fall in love. We want to laugh at funny things. We want to turn off a show and think, "Wow, that was great, can't wait for next week's episode!"

That hasn't happened for a while with The Bachelor. This season in particular almost made us never want to watch the franchise again, especially given how excited we were about Matt James before the season started. Sure, he had never been a contestant before, but he was Tyler Cameron's hot best friend. His Instagram was filled with thirst traps, NYC adventures and promotions for the kid-focused charity he works with. He seemed funny, and like the exact kind of guy we'd be happy to watch on TV for three months.