Priyanka Chopra Hits Back at Hater Who Thinks She and Nick Jonas Weren’t Qualified to Announce Oscar Noms

Priyanka Chopra is a real movie star—you got that?
The White Tiger actress had a fierce comeback when one reporter claimed she and hubby Nick Jonas aren't big enough stars to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations.
Peter Ford, who somewhat jokingly identifies as "the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter" in Australia and New Zealand, wrote on Twitter on Monday, March 15, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."
Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick had revealed the nominees for the 2021 Oscars, and from Priyanka's perspective, they killed it.
She responded to Peter on Tuesday by writing, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."
The Quantico star also came with the receipts, attaching a recording of her scrolling through her IMDb movie credits (which also include Baywatch, The Matrix 4 and Isn't It Romantic).
Not to mention, Nick has his own resume to back up himself. The singer has 79 acting credits, including his recent projects Jumanji: The Next Level, Midway and Kingdom.
Plus, there's the two Grammy nominations he received as a part of the Jonas Brothers, which scored its first No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Songs Chart in 2019 with "Sucker."
Priyanka's fans were eating it up on Twitter. One said, "Go off! Yes tell them!!" and another wrote, "OH MY GODDDDD QUEEEN SNAPPED OH MY GODDDDD." One user tweeted, "omg the baddie pc is BACK! tell em babe."
Peter has since set his account to private.
Earlier this year, Priyanka shared how she deals with the online vitriol. "I am just like everyone else," the 38-year-old actress told Marie Claire. "In the morning when I'm driving to work or I'm having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?' I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being."
It appears the couple tried to ignore the rest of the haters this week and celebrated their Oscars gig with some well-deserved comfort food. On Monday, Nick shared a TikTok video of himself eating a juicy cheeseburger, while the Unfinished author treated herself to a cheesy pizza after the big day.
As they announced yesterday, the nominees for the April 25 Oscars ceremony include Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Chadwick Boseman and Steven Yeun in the Best Actress and Actor categories.