How Rob Kardashian Turned His Life Around To Become His Best Self

It was roughly a year ago when most of us who set intentions for 2020 realized simply getting through the year with any semblance of sanity would be achievement enough.

Rob Kardashian, on the other hand, managed to keep up with his New Year's resolutions. Having created "several goals" for the year, as a source put it to E! News, he stayed on track, maintaining that grind even when coronavirus ground virtually everything to a halt.

"Continuously putting effort into his health and wellness," as the source put it, he scheduled in time with a trainer "here and there." But the biggest modification for the University of Southern California alum, who once toyed with the idea of attending a weight loss retreat after he was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015, has been cutting down on fast food runs and alcohol and "really working on his healthy eating habits," continued the source. "This has been a game changer for him."