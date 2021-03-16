The Bachelor's Bri Springs Reveals How She Truly Feels About Matt James (and His Beard!)

Would Bri Springs accept Matt James' rose today?
On Tuesday, March 16's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Bri, who made it to the final three of The Bachelor's season 25, sounded off on Monday's headline-making finale and After the Final Rose special. Not only did the 24-year-old communications manager weigh in on Matt's decision to split from Rachael Kirkconnell, but she also revealed her current feelings for the Bachelor.
In an exclusive chat with Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and guest host Kym Whitley, Bri said she was "relieved" that the season was finally over. She added, "I've been waiting for this moment for a while."
On Matt and Rachael's appearances on After the Final Rose, Bri noted that she was "proud of both them" as she knows what it's like to be in "that hot seat."
She later noted, "And on the other hand, I also do sympathize with Matt and I understand where he's coming from as a Black woman and having been in an interracial relationship. I can see how it would be hard to feel like you can move forward. So, I feel for both of them and it was the first time that I saw those conversations take place and I'm happy that they did."
As E! News readers well know, Matt revealed on ATFR that he ended his relationship with Rachael after racially insensitive photos of her resurfaced online. And, as Bri shared on Daily Pop, she could understand Matt's decision.
She stated, "Look, I get where he's coming from because I'm a Black woman and it can be hard, but also, I thought they were in love, and I thought they were the end all, be all for each other."
Ultimately, Bri said the former flames had to "what's best for the both of them."
In regard to host Emmanuel Acho, who replaced Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose after he announced he was "stepping aside" following his defense of Rachael, Bri applauded the former linebacker's hosting skills. She remarked, "He made me feel so comfortable and I really felt like I could get the closure that I needed."
While Bri may've gotten closure, Kym asked for clarity on The Bachelor contestant's current feelings for Matt. In response, Bri expressed, "I can confidently say that I am not still in love with Matt but I do—I wish him the best."
In fact, per Bri, she's "not a fan" of Matt's current beard. We'll, that's that!
For Bri's full Daily Pop appearance, including how she felt about Chris' voiceover in the finale, catch the interview above. You can find more Bachelor Nation news here.